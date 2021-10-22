RFU announce bid to host 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Rugby Football Union has announced its bid to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

England last hosted the women’s competition in 2010 and are aiming to bring a multi-city and multi-region element to the event if their bid is successful. Their final bid will be sent to World Rugby for consideration in January.

This follows how the Red Roses play home matches as they travel the country to grow the women’s game. Not only are the governing body aiming to develop the women’s game but they also claim the tournament could grow the economy by £156 million.

RFU Chief Executive, Bill Sweeney, said: “Securing RWC 2025 would add to the impressive list of major sporting events that the UK has attracted since London 2012 reinforcing the UK’s international reputation as a leading major events’ destination and a global leader in promoting women’s sport

“As well as providing great economic returns, hosting the tournament would help to further promote rugby as an inclusive sport and provide a springboard to narrow the gap between male and female participation.”

Simon Middleton’s side are world no. 1 and were seeking to emulate their 2014 World Cup win this year but the event was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now set to be held next year and it is still being hosted by New Zealand.

And while the 2025 event would be hosted around England, they would also aim to sell out Twickenham - a feat never done before by the women’s team.

Sue Day, RFU Chief Operations and Finance Officer and former England Women’s captain, added: “Securing a bid to host the Women’s RWC would be incredible. We want to leave a lasting legacy for women’s rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans.

“As we have seen from other home World Cups in cricket, hockey and netball a RWC would further advance all women’s sport and nothing would beat watching the Red Roses compete in front of a full capacity crowd at Twickenham Stadium.”