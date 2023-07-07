When is the Rugby Championship? Full schedule for 2023 tournament

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Rugby Championship returns as the four best southern hemisphere sides look to gain some vital momentum heading into the World Cup.

In the 2022 edition, New Zealand claimed their third successive title, with a final-round victory against Australia meaning the Kiwis edged out second-place South Africa thanks to bonus points after both sides won four of their six games.

The championship also saw memorable moments for Argentina, with Los Pumas claiming their record win against Argentina as well as their first victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

For Australia, the tournament will also represent the first fixture for returning head coach Eddie Jones who coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005 and returned on a deal until 2027 having been sacked by England in December last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Rugby Championship schedule?

Normally, the Rugby Championship sees a total of 12 games with each team playing each other home and away.

However, as is the tradition in World Cup years, each nation will only play each other once to allow a sufficient break before the World Cup, which takes place in France in September.

The fixtures for this year’s tournament are as follows (all times in BST):

Round one (8th July):

South Africa v Australia - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria (4:05pm)

Argentina v New Zealand - Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza (8:10pm)

Round two (15th July):

New Zealand v South Africa - Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland (8:05am)

Australia v Argentina - CommBank Stadium, Sydney (10:45am)

Round three (29th July):

Australia v New Zeland - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10:45am)

South Africa v Argentina - Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg (4:05pm)

How can I watch the Rugby Championship?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every minute of the Rugby World Championship on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the action live via Sky Go.