Australia to host 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Australia will host the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, which will feature men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, the International Rugby League (IRL) announced on Wednesday.

The Rugby League World Cup was initially scheduled to be held in France in 2025 but changed after they decided to withdraw as hosts.

The tournament will feature only 10 men’s teams, down from 16 in 2021, eight women’s and eight wheelchair teams. It will be played in October and November 2026, with a few fixtures to be held in Papua New Guinea.

“The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport and RLWC2026 promises to be the best and most competitive ever staged,” IRL Chair Troy Grant said in a statement.

“Rugby League has never been stronger in Australia and the Pacific, with sold-out stadiums, record television ratings and much excitement about Pacific expansion.

“The 2026 World Cup in Australia, with matches to played in Papua New Guinea, will see the rise of the game in the Pacific reach greater heights and ensure Rugby League is the number one sport in the region.”

Australia will also host the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup.