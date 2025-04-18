Christian Wade to switch codes and join Wigan Warriors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wigan have announced the signing of Gloucester winger and former NFL running back Christian Wade on a deal for the rest of the season.

Wade, who scored 82 tries during a seven-year spell with Wasps, will switch codes to join Wigan in May for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The move represents another major swap for Wade, who left rugby in 2018 to try his hand in the NFL, signing for the Buffalo Bills via the NFL's international player pathway.

Despite some eye-catching displays during pre-season play, Wade never made a regular-season appearance for the Bulls and returned to rugby union with Racing 92 in 2022 before joining Gloucester for the current season.

Wade, 33, was introduced to the Wigan crowd before the Good Friday derby against St Helens.

"I'm excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy," Wade said. "I'm honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club.

"I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I can't wait to get started."

Former Wigan winger Martin Offiah described Wade's move as a major moment for rugby league.

"Wigan's signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the 80s," Offiah said.

PA