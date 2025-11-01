Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victory is a must for England as the hosts look to hit back against Australia and take their Ashes series to a decider.

England boss Shaun Wane was left bitterly disappointed by an error-ridden and subpar performance in the opening clash at Wembley as a Reece Walsh-inspired Kangaroos side powered to a 26-6 win.

With the tourists expected to be better as the series moves to Merseyside, the hosts will have to raise their game significantly to preserve their hopes of a first Ashes success since 1973.

Can Wane’s men lift their level in front of a packed house in Liverpool?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the second Test?

The second Test between England and Australia is due to kick off at 2.30pm GMT on Saturday 1 November at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the new home of Everton, in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

AJ Brimson is set to make his England debut at full-back after being included in a 19-man matchday squad named by England boss Shaun Wane, with Jack Welsby left out. Born in Brisbane, Brimson switched allegiance from Australia to England earlier this year. Kallu Watkins, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies have also been brought in to the matchday group, which will be trimmed to 17 ahead of the game.

Australia are without regular captain Isaah Yeo, who failed a head injury assessment after his early withdrawal at Wembley a week ago. Head coach Kevin Walters therefore shuffles his pack as Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins is given a start and Patrick Carrigan slides back to loose forward. Harry Grant takes over as skipper.

Line-ups

England squad: AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, George Williams, Dom Young.

Australia starting side: Reece Walsh; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr; Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary; Lindsay Collins, Harry Grant (captain), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui; Angus Crichton, Hudson Young; Patrick Carrigan.

Interchanges: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Smith, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi.