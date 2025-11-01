Australia too strong for fading England to seal another Rugby League Ashes win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second-half tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young ensured Australia wrapped up the Rugby League Ashes series against England with a 14-4 victory at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Australia followed up last week’s win at Wembley with a commanding second-half performance to clinch the first series between the sides since 2003 with a game to spare. The Kangaroos have now won the last 14 series since Great Britain’s success in 1970.

England did not have a try to show for their dominance in the first quarter but they twice came from behind as two Nathan Cleary penalties were answered by a couple of a Harry Smith kicks to make it 4-4 at the break.

But Australia showed their quality in the second period when tries from Munster and Young silenced the England supporters.

“It has been a great game,” Munster told the BBC. “England played their best, we gave it to them on a silver plate in the first half, but the scramble in defence was really good tonight. When you don’t complete and you defend a fair bit, there is a lot of fatigue.”

Shaun Wane made three changes to the side beaten at Wembley, bringing in AJ Brimson in for his England debut alongside recalls for Harry Smith and Kallum Watkins.

open image in gallery Tempers flared during the second Test but Australia were too strong for England ( Getty Images )

A coming together between Jez Litten and Harry Grant sparked a mass melee to warm up the feisty crowd in Liverpool. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Dominic Young were both sent to the sin bin for their part in the early scrap, with Australia awarded the resulting penalty and Cleary slotting it over to give them the lead.

Mark Nawaqanitawase attempted a trick pass down the right which handed England possession inside 20 metres and the hosts were eventually awarded a penalty right in front of the sticks and Smith levelled the scores.

England dominated the opening 15 minutes and Reece Walsh took Young down high in the corner to deny him a try but referee Grant Atkins decided not to award the sin bin to the Australian.

The hosts continued to put the pressure on and Morgan Knowles crossed the whitewash under the sticks but another try-saving play from Walsh forced a double knock-on.

open image in gallery The Kangaroos could celebrate a 14th straight Ashes series win over England ( Getty Images )

But it was Australia who struck next. Morgan Smithies went under the knees of Munster for a penalty in front of the posts, and Cleary restored the two-point lead.

Australia showed flashes of their brilliance. Cleary’s neat kick forced a 40-20 which looked to put England on the back foot until Grant’s sloppy forward pass relieved all that pressure.

England levelled again when Walsh illegally blocked Brimson from challenging for a high kick and Smith kicked his second penalty of the half.

Australia made the breakthrough in the 48th minute when Munster’s carry across the England line bamboozled the defenders and he bundled over in the corner for the first try of the contest.

That try relaxed the Aussies and they flexed their muscles with another try six minutes later when Young took advantage of a high kick which bounced out of the arms of Tom Johnstone and he crossed the whitewash uncontested.

open image in gallery Reece Walsh was sin-binned late on for a tackle on Dom Young but it mattered little ( Getty Images )

England were given a glimmer of hope when Walsh was sent to the sin-bin for a late challenge on Young in the in-goal area, but Australia comfortably saw the game out to clinch the series.

“We got beat, some improvements,” said Wane after the match. “They won the Ashes and we didn’t. Really disappointing. I thought we had a hold of the game at times but it wasn’t enough against a really good team. We didn’t have that killer instinct.”

England will have one last chance to get a win on the board when the teams meet at Headingley in the final Test next Saturday.