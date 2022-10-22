England vs France live stream: How to watch the Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Everything you need to know about the fixture
England will continue their campaign against France in the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday and the hosts will see some new faces in the team.
Four players are set to make their Test debuts with Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Kai Pearce-Paul and Marc Sneyd all named in the squad.
Ackers is excited to get his debut and told the tournament’s website: “Making my World Cup debut is probably going to be on par with having my son (Reid).
“When I’m singing that national anthem it’ll be one of the proudest days of my life.”
But who else is in the squad and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will take place on Saturday, 22 October at 5pm BST.
How can I watch?
The game will be available for fans in the UK to watch on BBC Two or stream on BBC iPlayer.
Team news
For England all seven players who didn’t play against Samoa have been brought into the squad against France. Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Kai Pearce-Paul and Marc Sneyd are all in line to make their Test debuts.
Confirmed squads
England: Sam Tomkins, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Michael McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul.
France: Morgan Escare, Arthur Romano, Samisoni Langi, Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha, Arthur Mourgue, Tony Gigot, Jordan Dezaria, Alrix da Costa, Lambert Belmas, Benjamin Julien, Paul Seguier, Benjamin Garcia, Eloi Pelissier, Justin Sangare, Gadwin Springer, Mickael Goudeman, Corentin le Cam, Cesar Rouge,
Odds
England - 10/11
Draw - 16/1
France - 10/11
Prediction
Both teams have been impressive so far in this World Cup but England have the home advantage in a close rivalry and so should be able to pull off a victory. It will be a tough match though with a tight scoreline. England 15-10 France.
