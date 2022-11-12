Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.

The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.

But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.

But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final:

When is England vs Samoa?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 12 November 2022 at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 2:30pm.

How can I watch it?

The game is live on BBC One with coverage starting at 1:45pm, while a live stream for the game is available through the BBC iPlayer on numerous mobile devices.

What is the team news?

Luke Thompson replaces Matty Lees in the only change to England’s 19 after victory over Papua New Guinea.

Captain Junior Paulo returns after overturning a one-match ban on appeal, while former Featherstone Rovers player Fa’amanu Brown is in the squad with hooker Danny Levi dropping out.

Official squads

England: Sam Tomkins (captain), Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, Tom Burgess, Michael McIlorum, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul

Samoa: Fa’amanu Brown, Stephen Crichton, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Tim Lafai, Spencer Leniu, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Anthony Milford, Josh Papali’i, Junior Paulo (captain), Ligi Sao, Ken Sio, Jaydn Su’a, Joseph Sua’ali’i, Martin Taupa’u, Brian To’o, Kelma Tuilagi