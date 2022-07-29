Rugby league player Jack Johnson vows to return after testicle explodes during training
The winger managed to see the funny side of the unfortunate accident
Rugby league player Jack Johnson has had a testicle removed after it exploded during an accident in training.
The former Warrington winger, who was a tryscorer in Newcastle Thunder’s 24-24 draw with Dewsbury in the Betfred Championship last Saturday, made the gruesome revelation on social media and managed to see the funny side.
The 23-year-old said on Twitter: “What a load of b******s. Not my greatest Thursday ever, with the old testicle exploding at training. Had it removed last night.
“Will be back soon just a little bit lighter. And, as the saying goes, RL wins again. P.S does the swelling stay? Asking for a friend.”
Johnson, who played in Super League for Warrington from 2015-19 before moving to Featherstone and also had a stint at Widnes before joining Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season, is in good company with his unfortunate injury.
Former team-mate Jack Hughes played a full game for Warrington with a ruptured testicle in 2019 and Paul Wood had a testicle removed after rupturing it in Warrington’s Grand Final defeat to Leeds in 2012.
