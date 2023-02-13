Joe Westerman hit with ‘substantial fine’ over sex act video

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Westerman has been hit with a “substantial fine” by Castleford Tigers and ordered to perform community service after a video surfaced allegedly showing his involvement in a sex act in public.

The graphic footage seemingly involving the former Hull, Warrington and Wakefield loose forward looks to have been filmed by a passer-by and circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

Castleford announced on Monday morning they were investigating the matter internally and hours later confirmed the punishment for an “incredibly remorseful” Westerman, who has issued a public apology.

The community service will centre on the 33-year-old Westerman educating “young people on the effects of alcohol” as well as the “dangers of social media when in the public eye”.

Westerman said in a statement: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions.

“I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my team-mates.

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

A Castleford statement added: “The club and its welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment.”

Castleford will begin this year’s Super League campaign with a trip to Hull on Sunday although it is unclear whether Westerman – who moved back to the Tigers from Wakefield last year – will be available to take on one of his former clubs.