Leeds Rhinos to play Women’s Super League matches at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos will play all of their 2022 Women’s Super League matches at Headingly with some being double headers with the men.

The aim is help develop their women’s team and to add to their investment Leeds will also share their Kirkstall training ground between the men and women’s teams.

This comes two months after Leeds reached the Grand Final of the WSL only to lose out 28-0 to St Helens.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We are very proud of the progress and achievements of our women’s squad. Next season will be phase one of the plan and the squad will benefit from increased physio and medical support along with player welfare provision and nutritional expertise.”

The announcement, which comes just under a year away from the postponed Rugby League World Cup, has been celebrated by Leeds men’s coach Richard Agar who has offered to support the women’s team.

And women’s coach Lois Forsell said these development will help the club, saying: “We are really keen to develop and grow the game. This is something that will take time but we are committed to doing all this whilst competing at the top in the Women’s Super League.

“It was a difficult year for all clubs and as we prepare for 2022, we are already seeing some positive changes for us and we all can’t wait to get back training in pre-season ahead of the Challenge Cup kicking off in March.”