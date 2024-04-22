Ryan Hall to end playing career at Leeds Rhinos after signing one-year deal

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Hall is set to end his playing career at Leeds after agreeing to return to the Rhinos on a 12-month deal for the 2025 season.

Hall started a decorated playing career with the Headingley club in 2007 and was instrumental in them winning six Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and as many World Club Challenge titles.

The prolific winger, England’s all-time leading try-scorer, moved to Sydney Roosters in 2019 before coming back to Super League in 2021 with Hull KR, where he has scored 52 tries in 85 appearances.

But as well as moving back to West Yorkshire next season, the 37-year-old, who needs just four more tries to break the all-time Super League record of 247 held by former Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire, will remain with the club after retirement with a role within the club’s commercial department.

“I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos,” Hall said.

“However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it’s a fairy tale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs.

“It’s time to roll my sleeves up and I am coming to do a job. I was fortunate to be a part of teams that gave some of my team-mates incredible finales to their career and I know how much hard work that takes to achieve.

“As players we are often told of the importance of planning for life after playing and the opportunity for me to start that next stage of my life at the Rhinos from 2026 onwards is wonderful.”