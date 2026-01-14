Shaun Wane steps down as England coach in World Cup year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shaun Wane has stepped down as England rugby league head coach with immediate effect.

Wane said it had been "the honour of my life" to lead his country through the 2021 World Cup and last year's Ashes series against Australia.

The Rugby Football League confirmed that Wane's successor, who will be appointed ahead of this year's World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere, will be a part-time appointment.

Wane said: "It has been the honour of my life to coach England Rugby League over the last six years but after careful reflection I believe the time is right to step aside and allow the programme to move forward into its next chapter.

"The privilege of leading my country in a World Cup, an Ashes Series on home soil and securing victories over Tonga and Samoa will live long in the memory."

Wane, 61, presided over England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, where they were beaten in heartbreaking fashion by Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.

And despite steering his team to series wins over Tonga in 2023 and Samoa a year later, Wane faced criticism after losing all three test matches against Australia in October and November last year.

RFL interim chief executive Abi Ekoku said: "The RFL would like to thank Shaun for his leadership and unstinting dedication to making the England Rugby League team the very best it could be over the last six years.

"Shaun has not only led England with pride, passion and a considerable level of insight; his diligence has set new standards and driven the expectations of a new generation of international stars."