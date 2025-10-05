Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

St Helens given police escort after ‘terrorist threat’ sent during play-off semi-final

The club say the threat was made online partway through the fixture

Flo Clifford
Sunday 05 October 2025 10:21 BST
Comments
St Helens lost to Hull KR in their play-off semi-final
St Helens lost to Hull KR in their play-off semi-final (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

St Helens were given a police escort away from Hull KR’s Craven Park on Saturday night after the club reported a “terrorist threat” was sent to their Instagram account.

Police officers stood near the team coach as players and staff boarded shortly after the match, with a police escort following the vehicle as it left.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account.

“It was reported to the St Helens ground safety officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s ground safety officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

The terror threat is understood to have come from an unknown account during the second half of the fixture.

St Helens lost 20-12 in the Super League semi-final play-off. Hull KR will face defending champions Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Comments

