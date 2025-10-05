St Helens given police escort after ‘terrorist threat’ sent during play-off semi-final
The club say the threat was made online partway through the fixture
St Helens were given a police escort away from Hull KR’s Craven Park on Saturday night after the club reported a “terrorist threat” was sent to their Instagram account.
Police officers stood near the team coach as players and staff boarded shortly after the match, with a police escort following the vehicle as it left.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account.
“It was reported to the St Helens ground safety officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s ground safety officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”
The terror threat is understood to have come from an unknown account during the second half of the fixture.
St Helens lost 20-12 in the Super League semi-final play-off. Hull KR will face defending champions Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final at Old Trafford next Saturday.
