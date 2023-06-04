Tommy Makinson breaks Magic Weekend record as St Helens make Super League statement

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tommy Makinson contributed 28 points as St Helens showed signs of shaping up for their customary Super League title push with an emphatic 48-6 win over Huddersfield Giants as the Magic Weekend came to a conclusion in Newcastle.

Saints’ quest for a fifth straight crown may have been slow to click into gear since their sapping pre-season trip Down Under to win the prestigious World Club Challenge over Penrith Panthers.

But bolstered by the brilliant Makinson, who crossed four times and added six conversions to break the record for most individual points in a Magic Weekend game, Paul Wellens’ men turned on the style in the second half to ultimately coast to victory against the below-par Giants.

It was a performance far removed from the inconsistencies that have blighted their campaign so far, illustrated by indiscipline in their Challenge Cup win over Halifax, and errors that almost cost them in last week’s dramatic golden point win at Leeds.

Saints did take some time to click into gear, but they turned a 10-point half-time advantage into a nine-try romp to simply flatten Ian Watson’s strugglers.

Earlier in the day, winless Wakefield Trinity were unable to take advantage of Ben Reynolds’ red card as they were beaten 30-4 by 12-man Leigh Leopards.

Lachlan Lam scored twice as the Leopards extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions, but did so a player down for most of the match after Reynolds was sent off in the 26th minute for lashing out at David Fifita and Wakefield failed to make the most of their extra player.

There was also extra worry for the Yorkshire side after left centre Jack Croft was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half.

Hull FC fought back to beat Warrington in the final game of the Magic Weekend (PA)

And Super League’s Magic Weekend was rounded out as Warrington Wolves missed out on a chance to return to the top of the table, as they fell 30-18 to a resurgent Hull FC.

Hull suffered seven consecutive defeats at one point earlier this season but have well and truly turned the corner as they racked up a fifth win in their last six games.

Warrington led 12-6 at half-time before the Yorkshire side hit their straps after the break as back-rower Josh Griffin crossed for a hat-trick and Tex Hoy’s first try for the club sealed a win which keeps them on course for a top-six push.