Luke Gale helps 12-man Hull claim narrow win over Wakefield Trinity

An eight-point haul from former Man of Steel Luke Gale was enough to steer 12-man Hull FC to a tight 16-12 victory over Wakefield Trinity at a sodden Belle Vue.

Gale, who joined the Black and Whites from Leeds in the off-season, grabbed a try and kicked two conversions to give his side a winning start to the new season.

Level at 6-6 at half-time after tries to Gale and Corey Hall, Hull FC broke away in the second half when Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua crossed.

But they had to survive a nervy ending after Jake Connor was sent off late on for a high tackle on Lee Gaskell and Tom Johnstone scored for Trinity.

The result came as a relief to under-pressure Black and Whites boss Brett Hodgson, whose team finished last season disastrously with nine defeats from their final 10 matches.

Hull FC started strongly at Belle Vue, and only strong Trinity defence kept them at bay in the opening period.

But 12 minutes in Connor Wynne burst down the left flank and passed inside for Gale to touch down, and the 33-year-old nailed the conversion himself to make it 6-0.

Play was stopped 10 minutes later after a heavy challenge on Tom Lineham and after it resumed, Wakefield went on the attack as Gaskell forced a drop-out with a well-placed grubber kick.

However, a knock on in the next set stopped their momentum and the Black and Whites escaped with their try-line intact.

In the wet and cold conditions opportunities were scare, but four minutes before half-time an error handed Trinity excellent field position to attack from.

The home team hit back after a mistake from Connor near their own try-line, with Johnstone picking up the loose ball and making a 50-metre break down-field.

Johnstone was eventually brought down, but in the next set the ball moved quickly to the left and Hall scored on debut, Max Jowitt adding the extras to tie it up at the break.

In the second half it was the visitors who took the lead just three minutes in, after a huge show and go from debutant forward Lovodua opened the defence up for him to easily cross and the try was converted by Gale.

Seven minutes later the lead was extended when fellow new recruit McIntosh barged over out wide, with Gale’s conversion attempt from the sideline missing as the score remained at 16-6.

Trinity were losing their grip on the game and they battled hard for a response, as Gale’s vital kicking kept them pinned down in their own half.

With 14 minutes left the match was turned on its head when Connor was red carded for his high shot.

Wakefield gave themselves some hope in the 69th minute when Johnstone dived over in the corner and Jowitt converted, cutting the lead back to 16-12.

Pulses were raised at Belle Vue, but the home side could not find another try as Hull FC bravely held on.

PA