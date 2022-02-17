The Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers was momentarily delayed in comic circumstances as the young boy delivering the match ball struggled to control the mini-car he had driven on to the field.

The game was shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK as Warrington hosted their rivals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round two of the season.

A young mascot driving a mini BMW and wearing a full protective helmet zoomed on to the pitch as the players and officials prepared for kick-off, with the ball tucked under his arms.

Initially he failed to drop off the ball and had to be turned back round by a player to have another ago at driving to the centre spot. This time he drove straight past the awaiting referee James Child and Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford, much to their amusement.

The ball was eventually retrieved from the young joy-rider as he stopped at the sideline, and Warrington went on to win the game 34-10.