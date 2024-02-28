Jump to content

Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell to link up with England at York training camp

The pair will continue rehabilitating their respective injuries alongside a 36-man group.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 28 February 2024 13:22
England fly-half Marcus Smith suffered a calf injury in a pre-tournament training camp in Girona (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell will join England’s squad for a three-day training camp in York ahead of the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations.

Harlequins fly-half Smith is yet to feature in this year’s championship due to a calf issue, while Northampton scrum-half Mitchell twisted his knee in training after starting the victories over Italy and Wales.

The returning pair will continue rehabilitating their respective injuries alongside a 36-man group, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who scored a try as a replacement in Saturday’s 30-21 Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland, will be absent as he has a medical exam at Exeter University which must be completed face to face.

England return to action on Saturday, March 9 when Grand Slam-chasing Ireland visit Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side, who must beat Andy Farrell’s reigning champions to remain in title contention, complete the tournament a week later by taking on France in Lyon.

