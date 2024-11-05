Joe McCarthy – Ireland have earned right to ‘feel confident’ facing New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lock Joe McCarthy believes Ireland have “earned the right” to feel confident of taking on the All Blacks as they attempt to banish bitter memories of last year’s agonising Rugby World Cup exit.

New Zealand are due at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday evening for the first meeting of the sides since Andy Farrell’s team were defeated 28-24 in the quarter-finals of the 2023 tournament in France.

Ireland had won five of the previous eight clashes between the nations prior to the painful elimination in Paris, including securing a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022.

“Getting to play the All Blacks is where we want to be, testing ourselves against a world-class team, it’s exciting,” said McCarthy, who is fully fit following a recent hamstring issue.

“Every game starts on zero. I feel like every game, you have to make it happen.

“No matter what position you play, you’re playing against 15 top-quality rugby players, so you’re preparing as hard as you can.

“We’ve had a good track record the last few years, we’ve earned the right to have a bit of confidence going into games.

“There’s nerves in big Test matches, but we’re confident in what we can do, and definitely won’t be taking the All Blacks lightly.”

Ireland went into the World Cup as Test rugby’s top-ranked team but trailed New Zealand for the majority of the last-eight encounter at Stade de France before falling short.

Farrell’s side, who also host Argentina, Fiji and Australia this month, recovered from that setback by retaining the Guinness Six Nations title in March before securing a 1-1 summer series draw away to world champions South Africa.

Leinster second-row McCarthy has become a key man for his country, starting each of their seven matches in 2024.

Despite feeling the lingering frustration of last October’s loss in which he played the final 22 minutes, the 23-year-old is determined to focus on future challenges.

“You obviously do think back to it a bit,” said McCarthy.

The beast keeps rolling on in rugby, you keep going on to the next thing and don't look too far back. Joe McCarthy

“It was such a massive game and you want to put your best foot forward and make a bit of history with Ireland, but it is something that reminds you where you need to be at for those games.

“But the beast keeps rolling on in rugby, you keep going on to the next thing and don’t look too far back.

“It is something that plays on your mind, at that sort of level you have to be at your best in those big games or you won’t come away with the win.”