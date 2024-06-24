All Blacks reveal new captain as New Zealand squad for England series named

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lock Scott Barrett has been appointed All Blacks captain with new head coach Scott Robertson including five uncapped players in his first New Zealand squad.

Barrett, joined in a 32-man group by brothers Beauden and Jordie, takes over from flanker Sam Cane for Tests against England and Fiji.

The All Blacks face Steve Borthwick’s side in Dunedin and Auckland on July 6 and 13, before travelling to San Diego for a one-off encounter with Fiji.

Robertson, who took over from Ian Foster at the end of the World Cup, hands call-ups to hooker George Bell, prop Pasilio Tosi, back row Wallace Sititi, scrum-half Cortez Raitama and centre Billy Proctor.

Veteran scrum half TJ Perenara returns after missing last year’s tournament in France through injury, while Patrick Tuipulotu also earns inclusion as one of only three specialist locks in the selection.

Reigning World Player of the Year Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been appointed vice-captains to support the middle Barrett brother, who regularly led the Crusaders during Robertson’s highly-successful tenure with the Christchurch side.

Scott Robertson has named his first All Blacks squad ( Getty Images )

“As a coaching group, we are excited about the squad we’ve selected,” Robertson said. “We know it’s a group that can play the style of rugby we want the All Blacks to play in 2024.

“There are some great leaders in our group, but having that existing connection to Scott was important. He’s tactically astute, he leads from the front, and he’s got the respect of the players and coaches.”

Japan-based Cane has announced that he will retire from international rugby at the end of 2024 but misses out on Robertson’s first selection due to injury. The back row could return ahead of the Rugby Championship.

Number eight Hoskins Sotutu is a high-profile omission having starred in the Blues’ Super Rugby Pacific title campaign, with young gun Sititi preferred as Savea’s back-up.

The retirements of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock leave a hole to fill alongside captain Barrett in the second row that is likely to be filled by the developing Tupou Vaa’i or Tuipulotu, who made a remarkable recovery to skipper the Blues to final victory over the Chiefs on Saturday.

New Zealand will be back in action for the first time since the World Cup ( Getty Images )

Scrum half Aaron Smith and hooker Dane Coles also concluded their careers after the narrow defeat to South Africa in the World Cup final last October. Fly half Richie Mo’unga, meanwhile, is unavailable having signed a three-year contract in Japan.

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell; Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams; Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu; Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi.

Backs: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima; Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie; Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor; Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a.