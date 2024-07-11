New Zealand stick with settled side for second England Test as All Blacks return to Eden Park fortress
New Zealand have not been beaten at Eden Park in Auckland since 1994
New Zealand have made one enforced change for Saturday’s second Test against England in Auckland by starting Finlay Christie at scrum-half.
TJ Perenara’s knee injury in the series opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium created a vacancy in the number nine jersey that has been filled by Christie, who came on as a replacement in the 16-15 victory.
Cortez Ratima has taken Christie’s place on the bench and will make his debut if he appears in the second of two Tests against England.
Flanker Samipeni Finau has been cleared to play after exiting last Saturday’s win for an HIA.
“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whanau. He’s a talented young man who is ready for Test footy,” head coach Scott Robertson said.
The All Blacks are aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 49 matches, a sequence dating back to 1994.
“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park,” Robertson said.
“It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”
New Zealand side to face England in Auckland (8.05am BST, Saturday 13 July)
1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.
Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Raitama, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.
