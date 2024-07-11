Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

New Zealand have made one enforced change for Saturday’s second Test against England in Auckland by starting Finlay Christie at scrum-half.

TJ Perenara’s knee injury in the series opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium created a vacancy in the number nine jersey that has been filled by Christie, who came on as a replacement in the 16-15 victory.

Cortez Ratima has taken Christie’s place on the bench and will make his debut if he appears in the second of two Tests against England.

Flanker Samipeni Finau has been cleared to play after exiting last Saturday’s win for an HIA.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whanau. He’s a talented young man who is ready for Test footy,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

The All Blacks are aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 49 matches, a sequence dating back to 1994.

Finlay Christie replaces the injured TJ Perenara at scrum half ( Getty Images )

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park,” Robertson said.

“It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

New Zealand side to face England in Auckland (8.05am BST, Saturday 13 July)

1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Raitama, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.

PA