Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand stick with settled side for second England Test as All Blacks return to Eden Park fortress

New Zealand have not been beaten at Eden Park in Auckland since 1994

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 11 July 2024 10:18
Comments
Scott Robertson has made a single enforced tweak to his line-up
Scott Robertson has made a single enforced tweak to his line-up (Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

New Zealand have made one enforced change for Saturday’s second Test against England in Auckland by starting Finlay Christie at scrum-half.

TJ Perenara’s knee injury in the series opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium created a vacancy in the number nine jersey that has been filled by Christie, who came on as a replacement in the 16-15 victory.

Cortez Ratima has taken Christie’s place on the bench and will make his debut if he appears in the second of two Tests against England.

Flanker Samipeni Finau has been cleared to play after exiting last Saturday’s win for an HIA.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whanau. He’s a talented young man who is ready for Test footy,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

The All Blacks are aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 49 matches, a sequence dating back to 1994.

Finlay Christie replaces the injured TJ Perenara at scrum half
Finlay Christie replaces the injured TJ Perenara at scrum half (Getty Images)

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park,” Robertson said.

“It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

New Zealand side to face England in Auckland (8.05am BST, Saturday 13 July)

1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Raitama, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in