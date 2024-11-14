Andy Farrell says Ireland are determined to bounce back from All Blacks loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Head coach Andy Farrell says Ireland are determined to continue their enviable track record of immediately bouncing back from defeats as they prepare to host Argentina.

Los Pumas are due at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening, with the hosts seeking a response to a dispiriting 23-13 loss to New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener.

Only once during the Farrell era, which spans 51 games, have his side been beaten twice in a row – defeats to Wales and France at the start of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

The Englishman feels the pain of previous setbacks has been eased by instantly returning to winning ways and has spoken with his players about maintaining the trend.

“That’s certainly been addressed,” said Farrell.

“We’ve talked about that, our story this week, quite a bit. Lessons learned from those defeats have been really good for us actually in our development.

“It makes a loss that hurts a little bit easier to take. There’s a determination to make sure the same thing happens this week.”

Argentina, who sit fifth in the Test rankings, have never won in Dublin but have already beaten New Zealand, France, Australia and world champions South Africa this year.

It makes a loss that hurts a little bit easier to take. There's a determination to make sure the same thing happens this week Andy Farrell on a return to winning ways

Farrell has made just one change to the team which began against the All Blacks but admitted some of his players were fortunate to be retained.

“You’ve heard me say before that sometimes you drop people and after a conversation five minutes later you wish you had picked them because they get another chance,” he said.

“So there’s a bit of that, a bit of hurt and a reaction and that will come as well but at the same time we haven’t got thousands of players anyway.

“We know where our bread’s buttered and we’ve got to act according to that and make the group stronger the whole time by giving them an opportunity either to right some wrongs or take an opportunity that’s in front of them.”

Uncapped Leinster pair Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast have been included on a rejigged bench.

Veteran prop Cian Healy is also among the replacements and will move level with Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player if he comes on to make his 133rd international appearance.

“The utmost respect doesn’t do it justice,” Farrell said of 37-year-old Healy.

“It has been a pleasure to be able to coach him. He’s been a legend of our squad for all these years and he continues to be so.”