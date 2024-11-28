Ireland boss Andy Farrell recalls ‘privilege’ of working with Joe Schmidt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ireland boss Andy Farrell says it was a “privilege” to be given the chance to revive his coaching career under Joe Schmidt ahead of their hotly anticipated reunion in Dublin.

The pair are poised to go head to head when the Six Nations champions take on Schmidt’s Australia in Saturday’s autumn finale at the Aviva Stadium.

Having been let go by his native England following their dismal home World Cup in 2015, Farrell became assistant to Schmidt in the Ireland set-up in 2016 before succeeding him in the top job in 2019.

The 49-year-old regards his three-and-a-half-year spell working under the New Zealander as “invaluable” and believes his former mentor had a “phenomenal” impact on Irish rugby.

“Firstly, I’m very grateful for that opportunity from Joe and (former Irish Rugby Football Union performance director) David Nucifora bringing me over here,” said Farrell.

“On top of that, that experience that I’ve gained under Joe, seeing how he does it on the inside is invaluable… not just to me, but to everyone who has coached by him. That’s a privilege.

“When he comes back to these shores he should be celebrated for everything that he’s done to Irish rugby.”

Schmidt, who coached Leinster between 2010 and 2013 before taking over the national team, led Ireland to three Six Nations titles and a historic first win over the All Blacks.

This weekend’s match has been arranged as part of celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s first international.

Farrell continued: “It’s a great story, isn’t it?

“Joe deserves all the accolades and probably more so because what he did for Irish rugby, not just here at the IRFU but over the road there at the RDS (Arena, Leinster’s home ground), was phenomenal.

“He’s the most successful coach in Irish rugby when you look at his time overall in Dublin.

“We’ve got a lot to thank him about and I think it’s a nice story that we get to celebrate this game alongside him.”

Ireland are bidding to end the month with three wins from four outings after bouncing back from a 23-13 defeat by New Zealand by beating Argentina 22-19 and Fiji 52-17.

Farrell has made five personnel changes to his starting XV, while 21-year-old Sam Prendergast has been retained at fly-half – in preference to Jack Crowley – after making his first Test start in the success over the Flying Fijians.

Asked about the decision to keep Prendergast in the number 10 jersey and select Crowley on the bench ahead of Ciaran Frawley, Farrell said: “A couple of things. I think he (Prendergast) deserves it. I thought he played pretty well (against Fiji).

“He has trained pretty well over the course of this autumn series as well, so there’s another chance there to lead the week and grow in that manner.

“Obviously the opportunity to play in a big game along with a good side behind him.

“Jack’s played very well for us for a good while now, played in a lot of big games as well.

“So we know as far as that’s concerned what we’ve got, although there’s a lot of improving to be had and to be seen with Jack and Ciaran Frawley.”