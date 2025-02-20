Simon Easterby focused on Ireland amid Wales speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simon Easterby insists he is committed to Ireland in response to reports he is a contender to take over from departed Wales boss Warren Gatland.

Gatland stepped down last week after a 22-15 defeat by Italy condemned Wales to a 14th successive loss, with Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt placed in charge on an interim basis.

Easterby is overseeing Ireland while Andy Farrell prepares for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour and has so far impressed by masterminding emphatic victories over England and Scotland.

Wales in Cardiff is the next assignment and Easterby, who lives in Swansea and played for and coached the Scarlets, heads to the Principality Stadium amid speculation that he is an option to succeed Gatland.

However, the 49-year-old says he has yet to be approached by the Welsh Rugby Union.

“I love what I do here. For me it’s a dream job,” Ireland’s interim head coach said. “I’ve been in this position with the team for a long time and I’m very fortunate with the people I get to work with, both management and players.

“Speculation is exactly that – it’s speculation and not something I can control. Right now this is my only focus.

“What happens in the future… in a year’s time you could lose your job and we know in sport it’s fairly fluid around people moving from thing to thing. But whatever is going on, I’ve had no contact with the WRU.

“For me, it’s all guns blazing towards Cardiff on Saturday and making sure that me and the other coaches prepare the team.”

Easterby has made seven changes in personnel for Saturday’s round three showdown, with Dan Sheehan taking over as captain from knee injury victim Caelan Doris.

The 26-year-old earns his first Test start since tearing an ACL during last summer’s tour of South Africa, having proved his fitness with influential cameos off the bench against England and Scotland.

With his fellow hooker Ronan Kelleher ruled out by a neck injury, Sheehan slots straight into the front row and is handed leadership duties to boot.

Jack Conan will fill in for Doris at number eight and Jamie Osborne replaces Hugo Keenan at full-back for his Six Nations debut, while there is a maiden Test start for Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson.

There are also recalls for lock Joe McCarthy, centre Garry Ringrose and wing Mack Hansen.

Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Bundee Aki move to the replacements while wing Calvin Nash, who was a late injury replacement for Hansen against Scotland in round two, joins Kelleher, Doris and Keenan in dropping out of the matchday squad.

Uncapped Leinster prop Jack Boyle, 22, is in line for his international debut from a bench also containing Connacht forward Cian Prendergast, the elder brother of Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast.

“We have made a few changes to the squad this week, some of which were enforced, and we’re confident that the 23 we have selected are primed and ready to go,” Easterby said.

“Dan Sheehan’s selection as captain is recognition of his high standing within the squad, both on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that he will relish the opportunity to lead Ireland for the first time.”