Antoine Dupont carried off after suffering injury in France’s Six Nations clash with Ireland
The scrum half suffered an injury inside half an hour having created the opening score in Dublin
France rugby were dealt a significant blow half-an-hour into their potential Six Nations title decider against Ireland with captain Antoine Dupont forced off with an injury.
Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best player, appeared to suffer a knee injury after a cleanout from Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne at a ruck.
The officials were content there was no foul play from Beirne, but the scrum half was unable to bear weight on his leg and had to be aided off the pitch by a pair of French medics.
It forced France coach Fabien Galthie to bring on replacement nine Maxime Lucu, the lone back on the bench with seven forwards selected in a bold call.
Dupont had been serving as cover at fly half and, potentially, in the centres, leaving Galthie short of options were injury to strike again.
The Toulouse superstar, an Olympic gold medallist in rugby sevens at Paris 2024 last summer, had shown his talent in a frantic first half-hour that saw France show their defensive strength.
The scrum half came up with a number of crucial plays in his own 22 before creating the opening score, lifting a lovely pass out to Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left to allow the wing to scamper home.
Dupont would appear a doubt for France’s final fixture against Scotland next weekend.
