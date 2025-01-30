We want to prove people wrong – Wales captain Jac Morgan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jac Morgan says wanting to prove people wrong is a motivating factor for Wales ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

If the bookmakers and many pundits are to be believed, Wales will be little more than bit-part players at Stade de France on Friday.

They are on the back of a record 12 successive Test defeats and have lost their last six games against France.

As if the task was not tough enough, Les Bleus welcome back captain Antoine Dupont to Six Nations rugby after he missed last year’s tournament because of Olympic commitments that ultimately delivered a gold medal.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has spoken about his players creating a siege mentality as they aim for a first Test win since beating World Cup opponents Georgia almost 16 months ago.

“Not a lot of people are expecting a lot from us. A lot of people are writing us off,” Wales captain Morgan said.

“It drives us on a little bit as a squad, wanting to prove people wrong. We want to do the best we can as a team. So yes, we are trying to build that siege mentality.

“There is a lot of experience back and new boys coming in as well, so we have been excited by the group and training has gone well over the last couple of weeks.

“We know how dangerous France are. It is going to be a tough game. We just have to stick together as a group and keep working on what we have worked on.”

Although 104-cap number eight Taulupe Faletau’s long injury-affected absence from Test rugby continues, Wales are boosted by the return of experienced backs Liam Williams, Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins.

And in the pack, Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins – Wales’ Six Nations skipper last season – also features following knee and shoulder operations.

Adams said: “There are a couple of us who have come back into the fold. Hopefully, that will help us.

“The most important thing is we lead with how we play. You can say whatever you want in the week, but you have got to make sure you perform and back it up on matchday.

“We are certainly the underdog – I don’t think there is any denying that. No-one is really going to give us a chance, but internally we are fairly confident with what we have seen and how we have prepared, which is pleasing.

“It is just really attacking it, because the talent we have is brilliant. I am one of the lucky ones who has been to Stade de France and won, and I am trying to pass on some of those experiences.”

The form guide suggests that France should win comfortably, and it would be no surprise if Dupont ran the show.

Not only have many of the French players produced blistering performances in this season’s Investec Champions Cup, Dupont’s mere presence could inspire them to another level.

Gatland said: “You can see the influence he has. He is incredibly quick, he is powerful, has got great vision.

“He is excellent at staying on his feet in contact and keeping the ball alive. You don’t see him get tackled a huge amount, and he kicks off both feet.

“One of the things I admire about him is how humble he is. We have got a huge amount of respect for him as a player and a captain.”