France vs South Africa referee responds to Antoine Dupont criticism

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Referee Ben O’Keeffe has brushed off Antoine Dupont’s criticism of his performance in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final between France and South Africa, accepting that “players and coaches are going to say things”.

Dupont suggested that the officiating had not been “up to the mark” in France’s narrow last eight defeat.

O’Keeffe has subsequently been appointed to take charge of the Springboks again, with the New Zealander set to have the whistle for Saturday’s semi-final against England.

The 34-year-old has offered a considered view on Dupont’s remarks, suggesting that such comments were always likely after a tight contest, and stressing that he still had full belief in his abilities.

“It’s obviously a very emotional time,” O’Keeffe told New Zealand’s NewsHub on Wednesday. “I just try to respect that and give them space.

“Players and coaches are going to say things, whether you win or lose. I know that we’re never perfect as referees, you definitely make errors in the game. But comments that players can make, they can do that after the game.

“I’m sure everything’s fine, we’ve done my review and we’ll reach out and get things back on track as well. But I understand the sentiment after a big match like that.”

O’Keeffe was the youngest referee at the 2019 tournament, and has earned his first knockout appointments in France after a series of strong performances over the last couple of years.

Saturday’s encounter at the Stade de France will be the third time he has refereed the Springboks at this tournament, having also been in charge for the pool stage defeat to Ireland.