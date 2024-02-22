How to watch Antoine Dupont in rugby sevens action

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antoine Dupont is set to make his rugby sevens debut as the France star bids for Olympic gold.

Dupont has joined up with the French sevens team after skipping the Six Nations to focus on preparing for a medal effort at Paris 2024.

The outstanding scrum half has been named in the squad for SVNS series events in Vancouver and Los Angeles, with a first professional appearance in the format set to arrive in the Canadian city.

How will one of the great half backs of all time adapt to the condensed version of the sport?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the SVNS series?

Rebranded for the 2023/24 season, World Rugby’s SVNS series provides elite sevens action for the 12 top men’s and women’s teams in the world. There are eight events on a global itinerary that concludes with finals weekend in Madrid at the start of the summer.

What events is Antoine Dupont playing in?

Dupont has been named in the France squad for the two North American events, with the Vancouver leg this weekend (23-25 February) followed quickly by the Los Angeles tournament (2-3 March).

When do France play in Vancouver?

France’s men play three group games on Friday and Saturday in Vancouver. They kick off against the USA at 2.36pm local time (10.36pm GMT), before taking on Samoa at 7.40pm (3.40am).

On Saturday, they meet Australia at 1.49pm (9.49pm), with the men’s knockout rounds beginning from 5.38pm (1.38am). Sunday’s action begins from 10.15am (6.15pm) and concludes with the men’s cup final at 5.23pm (1.23am).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the SVNS action on TNT Sports, with streaming coverage available via discovery+. Non-subscribers can also watch via World Rugby’s RugbyPassTV platform.