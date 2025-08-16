Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina and New Zealand begin their Rugby Championship campaigns with an intriguing meeting in Cordoba.

The pair split their meetings in last year’s edition of the tournament with the Pumas producing another landmark performance in Wellington to upset the All Blacks, though their fortunes since have been mixed.

Another significant success against the British and Irish Lions was followed by two defeats to an understrength England on home soil, leaving Felipe Contepomi with a few questions to answer entering this tournament.

New Zealand weren’t quite at full force in July, either, though did emerge 3-0 series winners against a heavily-rotated France to give them momentum ahead of the Rugby Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs New Zealand?

Argentina vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 10.10pm BST on Saturday 16 August at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports +, with coverage on the channel from 10pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Argentina welcome back fly half Tomas Albornoz and flanker Marcos Kremer in two significant additions after the twin Test defeats to England in July. Albornoz takes over from Santiago Carreras in a backline full of threat, while Kremer bolsters a typically strong back five of the pack with Guido Petti and Juan Martin Gonzalez only on the bench. Santiago Chocobares is also back amongst things after his title-winning exertions with Toulouse in the Top 14.

Scott Barrett returns to skipper the All Blacks having missed the final two Tests against France with injury, with the lock partnering youngster Fabian Holland in the second row. Du’Plessis Kirifi earns another opportunity on the openside while Rieko Ioane continues to occupy a slot on the wing, and Beauden Barrett is preferred to Damian McKenzie at fly half.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Joaquin Ovideo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Bautista Delguy, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Justo Piccardo.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.