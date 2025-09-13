Argentina hold off Australia fightback as thrilling Rugby Championship continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina fly half Santiago Carreras punished an undisciplined Australia with 23 points off the tee as the Pumas held on grimly for a 28-26 win in Sydney to breathe new life into their Rugby Championship campaign.

A try-fest beckoned in afternoon sunshine at Sydney Football Stadium but Argentina needed only one through captain Julian Montoya, with Carreras doing the damage with seven penalties and a conversion in front of a sell-out crowd.

A week after letting a 14-point lead slip in a 28-24 defeat to Australia in Townsville, Argentina saw most of a 21-point advantage erased in the final quarter as the Wallabies roared back through two Filipo Daugunu tries and another for Andrew Kellaway.

James O'Connor's conversion of Daugunu's second try put the Wallabies within two points in the 80th minute but their final stand ended after 11 phases with an errant pass.

The Pumas swooped on Max Jorgensen at the Wallabies' try-line to claim a penalty and close out a rousing win after having their hearts broken in Townsville.

"It was so emotional in the last 15 minutes," said Carreras, who slotted all eight of his point-scoring kicks.

"It was such an amazing game to watch (for the crowd). I'm really proud of the boys for this win."

open image in gallery The Argentina fans could celebrate another significant result in Sydney ( Getty Images )

Australia came to Sydney with momentum after Angus Bell scored a try six minutes after the final hooter in Townsville to beat the Pumas.

But the hosts were left to rue another slow start against the South Americans.

"Absolutely spent. Devastated," said loose forward Fraser McReight.

"A credit to Argentina. We did the same thing last week. Gave them a big head-start and they're a great team.

"The effort from the lads to dig in especially in that second half, to come back from where we were ... Just spent."

Home centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii scored the first try in the fifth minute, dragging two Pumas over the try-line.

open image in gallery Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii went over early for Australia ( Getty Images )

But it was otherwise a dreadful start by the Australians.

Tane Edmed, wearing the Wallabies' No 10 shirt for the first time, had a clearing kick charged down by hooker Montoya, who followed up with a try in his 50th test as Pumas captain.

open image in gallery Julian Montoya charged down Tane Edmed’s clearance to score ( AFP via Getty Images )

A yellow card for winger Jorgensen for a deliberate knock-down left the Wallabies scrambling and the penalties piled up as the Pumas dominated the collisions.

Carreras' seventh penalty put the Pumas 28-7 up in the 64th minute before the game turned on its head when he drew a yellow card for another deliberate knock-down.

In a two-minute burst, full-back Kellaway and winger Daugunu each crossed for tries to pull the hosts within nine points with 12 minutes left.

As the clock ticked over into the 80th minute, the Wallabies rode their luck to within two points.

Kellaway threw an apparent forward pass to Daugunu as he bolted down the left wing to score his second try but the score was allowed to stand, leaving Pumas players incensed.

Soon the Pumas were celebrating victory, though, when Jorgensen was penalised for not releasing the ball, mowed down by replacement centre Justo Piccardo a minute after the final siren.

Reuters