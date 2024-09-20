Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Australia and New Zealand will hope to bounce back from Rugby Championship defeats as the rivals meet in their first Bledisloe Cup clash of the year.

The Wallabies suffered a record loss to Argentina last time out, continuing a difficult campaign for a side in transition after a damaging World Cup last year.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, were edged again by South Africa and have relinquished their competition crown with just two rounds remaining.

For coaches Joe Schmidt and Scott Robertson, this will be a first full taste of a trans-Tasman rivalry that the visitors have dominated for the last two decades.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs New Zealand?

The Bledisloe Cup clash is due to kick off at 6.45am BST on Saturday 21 September at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports +, with coverage from 6.45am. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

James Slipper is in line to surpass George Gregan as the most capped Wallabies player of all-time when the loosehead wins his 140th cap off the bench. Fraser McReight and Hunter Paisami return from injury in the back row and centres respectively, while Nic White and Noah Lolesio form a new half-back partnership with Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson dropping out of the squad entirely.

Ethan de Groot is fit to return from a neck injury and starts at loosehead for New Zealand, while Beauden Barrett is also brought back into the run-on side. The eldest Barrett brother’s inclusion sees Will Jordan shift to the right wing, while Pasilio Tosi is set for only a second cap as the reserve tighthead.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Nic White, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Marika Koroibete, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Sevu Reece.

Odds

Australia win 11/2

Draw 40/1

New Zealand win 1/6

Prediction

Australia 17-40 New Zealand

