Tane Edmed given fly half chance as Australia ring changes for second New Zealand clash
Wallabies prop James Slipper will bow out after the second Bledisloe Cup clash, with New Zealand missing Beauden Barrett
Australia have handed fly half Tane Edmed a start at fly half as they look to hit back in the second Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand.
Edmed will wear No 10 for the Wallabies for only the second time with James O’Connor dropped to the bench having started last week’s encounter in Auckland.
Wallabies prop James Slipper will win his 151st and final cap for Australia having announced that he will retire at the end of the Rugby Championship, while Will Skelton is a welcome returnee to the Australian tight five.
Joe Schmidt’s side still have a slim chance of topping the table but must win with a bonus point in Perth and hope that Argentina beat South Africa by a sizeable margin at Twickenham.
The All Blacks begin the final round a point behind the Springboks, but are without fly half Beauden Barrett after the playmaker’s early withdrawal last weekend at Eden Park.
Scott Barrett does return, though, to skipper the side from the second row, with wing Leicester Faingaʻanuku in line to make his first appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Propping pair Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax are ruled out due to injury; Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell step in to the front row.
Victory last week ensures that the Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand’s possession for another year. The Wallabies have not won the prize since 2003.
Australia XV to face New Zealand in Perth (Saturday 4 October, 10.45am BST): 1 James Slipper, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tane Edmed; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Harry Potter; 15 Max Jorgensen.
Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Rob Valetini; 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 James O’Connor, 23 Josh Flook.
New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.
Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Ruben Love.
