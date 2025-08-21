Women’s Rugby World Cup: 5 stars to watch out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Women’s Rugby World Cup begins in Sunderland on Friday when hosts England face the United States at the Stadium of Light.

The tournament concludes with the final at the Allianz Stadium on September 27.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key players to watch during this year’s competition.

Claudia Pena

The Spain international enjoyed a fantastic debut season in Premiership Women’s Rugby with Harlequins this season. The 20-year-old centre joined Quins from Barcelona at the start of the season and went on to score eight tries in 13 appearances. Pena will be looking to carry on from that stellar season with Spain, who are ranked 13th in the world and face a tricky group with clashes against New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.

Sisilia Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu has returned to the Wales team in time to compete in her second World Cup. The ball-carrying prop missed the Six Nations after undergoing hamstring surgery, but returned for Wales’ warm-up series against Australia, which they drew 1-1. World Cups are a family affair for Tuipulotu after her father Sione played at the men’s 1999 and 2007 editions.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Still only 18 years old, New Zealand’s Sorensen-McGee has quickly become a much talked about talent. The full-back stood out in her first season of Super Rugby Aupiki, where she scored four tries during the competition and helped the Blues win the final against Matatu. She then made her Black Ferns debut against Australia on May 10 and made an instant impression, scoring two tries and subsequently earned a maiden World Cup call-up.

Caitlyn Halse

Another young talent aiming to make her mark on the World Cup is 18-year-old Australia full-back Halse. The teenager made her Super Rugby Women’s debut aged 16 and in the process became the joint-youngest NSW Waratahs player to do so. Halse became the youngest debutant for either the men’s or women’s Australia teams in May 2024 when she played against the United States and has so far earned 11 caps for the Wallaroos.

Abby Dow

With 54 caps to her name, Dow will be aiming to continue her impressive year at her second World Cup. The England winger is a crucial part of a formidable back three, which includes Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach for Friday’s opener against the United States. Dow comes into the tournament on the back of a successful Six Nations campaign, where she finished top of the try-scorers list with six tries as England were crowned victors.