Bath ‘don’t feel any burden’ in Premiership final – Johann van Graan

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan feels his squad do not carry the burden of expectation at ending the club’s long wait for another league title as they prepare to face Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership final.

Having finished 11 points clear of the Tigers at the top of the regular-season table, Bath then saw off rivals Bristol to secure a return to the Allianz Stadium, where they were edged out 25-21 by Northampton last year.

Van Graan’s side ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought earlier in the campaign by lifting the Premiership Rugby Cup before then winning the European Challenge Cup last month with victory over Lyon in Cardiff.

Bath last won the league in 1996, fishing top of the table ahead of Leicester by just one point for the Somerset’s club’s sixth title in a decade of dominance.

Despite the long wait to again be crowned England’s best, Van Graan – who took over at The Recreation Ground ahead of the 2022-23 season having left Munster – insists his side remain focused on writing their own chapter by completing what would be a memorable treble.

“When I joined Bath, you look at the history, the tradition, you read up on the club, and you see that this club at a time was was incredibly successful, specifically through the 1980s and the 90s,” the South African coach said.

“One thing that we all did together is we respect our history, but we started the club at zero in our minds on July 11, 2022.

“We respect everybody and everything that has gone before, but for us, it has been a journey of the last three years.

“It is all about this circle and this group of people, whilst loving the people that support this club.

“Ultimately, you do sport because you want to belong to something – and we belong to this club at this stage of our different journeys.

“This is an amazing club with an amazing support base, and we are very proud of that. We are very proud that we can belong to, and for, this group.

“It is another moment in time and we have got an amazing opportunity. There is no expectation and we don’t feel any burden.

“The only thing we feel is each other and inside of that circle, and that is what we are doing.”

Bath thrashed Leicester 43-15 in May, scoring seven tries, having also won at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in September.

Van Graan, though, has warned against any sense of complacency at Twickenham, which will be the last game in charge for Tigers head coach Michael Cheika and for Leicester stalwarts Dan Cole and Ben Youngs ahead of their retirement.

“It is definitely a stand-alone fixture,” van Graan said.

“Obviously, you do your homework and you look at what’s worked for you, what didn’t, what worked for them, what didn’t.

“You look at every game in a different way but a final is so unique, it is the last game of the season for both clubs.

“Leicester is a club we respect but ultimately it’s about our performance and what we need to do, so that’s been the sole focus for us this week.

“It has been about ‘how can we get better?’ Our process is something that’s worked well for us, so we are going to stick to what we do.”