The Gallagher Premiership returns on Friday night with an absolute corker of a curtain-raiser, as Bath and Northampton Saints play out a rematch of last season’s final at The Recreation Ground.

It was Northampton who triumphed in June’s showcase, securing their first Premiership title in 10 years with a 25-21 victory.

The Twickenham clash was full of drama and provides an exciting backdrop for the opener in a season that should see both clubs pushing for the title.

Bath fought valiantly to gain the lead after Beno Obano’s first-half red card in the final, but ultimately couldn’t hold on as Alex Mitchell scored a brilliant winner to secure the crown. Mitchell will be absent for the opener as Northampton face the might of The Rec, a venue in which only Saracens and Leicester emerged victorious last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Bath vs Northampton?

The match begins at 7.45pm BST on Friday 20 September at The Recreation Ground, Bath.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ website and app.

Other fixtures this week

Newcastle vs Bristol - Friday, 7.45pm BST

Exeter vs Leicester - Saturday, 3.05pm BST

Gloucester vs Saracens - Saturday, 5.30pm BST

Sale vs Harlequins - Sunday, 3pm BST

Line-ups

Bath XV: 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels; 6 Ted Hill, 7 Miles Reid, 8 Alfie Barbeary; 9 Ben Spencer (capt.), 10 Finn Russell; 11 Will Muir, 12 Will Butt, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Joe Cokanasiga; 15 Tom de Glanville.

Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Jacques du Plessis, 20 Guy Pepper; 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Orlando Bailey, 23 Jaco Coetzee.

Northampton XV: 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Sam Graham; 9 Tom James, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 14 James Ramm; 15 George Furbank (capt.).

Replacements: 16 Robbie Smith, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green, 19 Callum Hunter-Hil, 20 Juarno Augustus; 21 Archie McParland, 22 Toby Thame, 23 Tommy Freman.

Odds

Bath 4/7

Draw 20/1

Northampton 6/4

Prediction

An extremely tight first encounter of the season, with Bath just edging it to get revenge for last season’s final. Bath 25-21 Northampton.

