Ben Earl reveals painful England motivation for key Scotland clash

Ben Earl revealed the agony of rewatching recent Calcutta Cup failures has left England gunning for redemption as he admitted Scotland’s last visit to Twickenham caused him to question his suitability for international rugby.

Gregor Townsend’s team are chasing a record-breaking fifth consecutive win over their fierce rivals during Saturday’s pivotal Six Nations showdown at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Part of England’s preparation to end Scottish domination stretching back to 2021 has involved analysing painful footage of their two defeats in the fixture during the reign of head coach Steve Borthwick.

Back-row forward Earl came off the bench in the first of those matches – a 29-23 loss in south-west London at the start of the Borthwick era – before being dropped for the remainder of the 2023 championship following a round-two cameo against Italy.

“It certainly feels like a big week in terms of this is a team that’s got the wood over us at the moment,” he said. “This is a team that we’ve not had a huge amount of joy against, certainly for a good chunk of time. It’s got a big-game feel to it and that more times than not has brought the best out of us.

“We’ve watched the last two games we’ve played (against Scotland); that’s almost unidentifiable in terms of what we’ve been as a team when we’ve been at our best over the last couple of years since Steve’s come in.

“We’ve watched some of that back, we’ve learnt some lessons. We’re not going to be short of motivation, that’s for sure.”

open image in gallery Ben Earl has become a key cog in England’s back row in recent times ( Action Images via Reuters )

Having initially been jettisoned by Borthwick, Earl returned from a period of soul searching to become a key cog in the England side which finished third at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and then remain a regular.

The 27-year-old Saracens player, who started last year’s 30–21 loss at Murrayfield, feels a shift in mindset was central to his revival at Test level.

“I distinctly remember 2023 Scotland at home was a big turning point for me in terms of I had to learn a really harsh lesson,” said Earl.

“That was a time where the penny really dropped: that I was unfit, that I didn’t know what it takes to become a top-class international rugby player, I didn’t know what it took to play under Steve. All of that, really.

“It’s not necessarily unfit in terms of physiologically. It’s like, ‘I’m shattered, can I keep going?’ is a different mindset to ‘I’m shattered, I think I’ve emptied myself and got nothing left’. You’ve always got more.

“Steve’s a big believer in the back-rowers being the ones who run the furthest, work the hardest. You always think that until you get thrown into the Colosseum. It certainly felt that was a day for me that I learnt the most.”

open image in gallery Scotland are gunning for a fifth straight Calcutta Cup triumph ( Getty Images )

Following defeat to reigning champions Ireland on the opening weekend, England catapulted themselves back into title contention courtesy of a last-gasp 26-25 win over France on February 8.

Flanker Tom Curry trained on Monday as he manages a chronic hip condition, while lock George Martin, who is nursing a knee injury, took part in a modified session.

Curry believes the thrilling defeat of Les Bleus has created intense competition in the camp.

“Obviously the first 48 hours (after a win) are really good but the main thing is even last week’s training and today’s training are edgy as in people are pushing,” said the 26-year-old.

“It’s not comfortable. I have won big games and sometimes you come back in and the first session everyone is on their heels a bit. But everyone is on their toes.

“It doesn’t mean everything is going right but it means people are pushing and that’s a really good feeling when it is not perfect, there is stuff to work on, but you know the attitude is right.”