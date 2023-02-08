Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England drop Ben Youngs for Six Nations clash with Italy

Youngs produced a disappointing performance as a replacement in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland

Duncan Bech
Wednesday 08 February 2023 16:54
Comments
Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

England have dropped their most capped men’s player for Sunday’s clash with Italy after Ben Youngs was left out of a reduced training squad.

Youngs, 33, produced a disappointing performance off the bench in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the Guinness Six Nations and has paid the price by losing his place to Alex Mitchell in the 29-man group that will step up preparations for the Azzurri showdown.

Youngs is the only member of the starting XV to be omitted by head coach Steve Borthwick with his spot taken by Jack Willis, pointing to a recall for the Toulouse openside.

Also missing is Anthony Watson, who played 15 minutes as a replacement against Scotland with Henry Arundell taking his place as the London Irish try-scoring sensation prepares to be make his comeback after missing the autumn because of an ankle issue.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in