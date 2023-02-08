England drop Ben Youngs for Six Nations clash with Italy

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have dropped their most capped men’s player for Sunday’s clash with Italy after Ben Youngs was left out of a reduced training squad.

Youngs, 33, produced a disappointing performance off the bench in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the Guinness Six Nations and has paid the price by losing his place to Alex Mitchell in the 29-man group that will step up preparations for the Azzurri showdown.

Youngs is the only member of the starting XV to be omitted by head coach Steve Borthwick with his spot taken by Jack Willis, pointing to a recall for the Toulouse openside.

Also missing is Anthony Watson, who played 15 minutes as a replacement against Scotland with Henry Arundell taking his place as the London Irish try-scoring sensation prepares to be make his comeback after missing the autumn because of an ankle issue.