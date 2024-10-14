Billy Vunipola admits he’s in ‘better shape’ since move to France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Billy Vunipola, who plays for Montpellier, admitted he is in “better shape” now than when he was playing his rugby for Saracens and England.

After 11 years at Saracens, Vunipola, aged 31, moved to the French Top 14 team this summer.

It called time on his England career as the Rugby Football Union does not allow players who play their club rugby abroad to play for the national side. During his international career, Vunipola played 75 times for England.

“I’m probably in better shape than I’ve ever been in the last two or three years,” Vunipola, who struggled with injuries during his final few seasons in England, told Rugbyrama.

“This is not due to my previous club, it is me who is responsible. Like I said, when I got here and discovered the environment, I just had to make do. I really enjoyed the challenges it gave me.”

Vunipola made his England debut in 2013 against Argentina and was awarded his final cap during the team’s World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa.

For a lot of Vunipola’s career he played alongside his brother Mako, but Montpellier’s 26-24 win over Vannes pitted the brothers against each other.

“I think the distance has brought us closer, knowing that he’s not there all the time,” added Billy Vunipola.

“As a result, we enjoy these moments together much more. It’s not that I didn’t like it, but you get used to it after 10 or 11 years.

“It was very nice to see him, but it was very difficult to play against him. I wouldn’t say I was trying to avoid him, but let’s say I wasn’t really trying to attack him.”