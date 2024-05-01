Billy Vunipola to face no Saracens action after Majorca arrest

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Vunipola has avoided disciplinary action for his arrest in Majorca following a Saracens investigation, but he could still face a misconduct charge from the Rugby Football Union.

Vunipola issued a public apology after being fined 240 euros (£205) by an express trial for resisting the law having refused to leave a bar in the island’s capital, Palma, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The England number eight was tasered twice by Spanish police and taken away after what he described as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that “got out of hand”.

Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens have completed their internal review into the incident that took place during a squad trip and have closed the matter by warning the 31-year-old over his conduct.

“Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club,” a statement read.

“We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct.

“We now look forward to the remainder of the Premiership season and consider this case closed.”

Vunipola could still be sanctioned for the scenes at Epic bar, however, as the RFU waits for details of Saracens’ probe before deciding whether to launch disciplinary proceedings.

Twickenham is expecting to receive a report by the end of the week and could invoke rule 5.12, which provides the scope to discipline “any conduct which is prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game”.

Saracens’ next fixture is at Bristol on May 11 and because of the bank holiday weekend, any RFU investigation could extend into the middle of next week.

Vunipola, who has won 75 caps, is expected to join French club Montpellier at the end of the season.