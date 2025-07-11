Lions hoping Blair Kinghorn can resume training next week ahead of first Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blair Kinghorn faces a race against time to be fit for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia because of the sprained knee sustained on Wednesday.

Fears that the Lions would see another full-back ruled out of the tour following Elliot Daly’s return home with a fractured forearm were eased following a positive scan on the injury incurred against the ACT Brumbies.

Ireland’s Jamie Osborne has been called up as cover given that Kinghorn is not due to resume training until next week.

Lions defence coach Simon Easterby insists the Scotland star, regarded as first choice to fill the number 15 jersey against the Wallabies on July 19, will be given every chance to show he is ready.

“Blair didn’t look great against the Brumbies and it was the right thing to do to pull him off. But the scan has showed up way more positive than we’d hoped originally,” Easterby said.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll take some part in training next week and then it will be a little bit of a waiting game in terms of whether he’s available for the first Test.

“It will be one of those things that we’ll just have to take day by day. Like a lot of these injuries throughout a tour, we’ll give guys an opportunity to try and prove their fitness.

“And who knows? If it works out, great. If not, we’ve got good guys who are able to step up.”

Chief among those “good guys” is Ireland’s Hugo Keenan, who has Saturday’s clash with an AUNZ Invitational XV to impress head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the series opener.

A calf injury prevented Keenan from making his debut for the tourists until their fourth match on tour, against the New South Wales Waratahs, and to add misery to misfortune he picked up a bug that Farrell said explained his underwhelming performance in Sydney.

“Hugo has had a bit of illness and has not been able to take part fully in preparation for each game so this is a perfect opportunity for him after having a good few days without any sickness,” Easterby said.

“He is feeling a lot better and stronger and it’s a great opportunity for him to stake a claim for next week.

“Whatever system he’s in he’s a bit of a goalkeeper at the back, he talks brilliantly, his comms are good and his actions are better. All the things you want a 15 to be in defence, he’s all of that. He’s got everything.”