England hire former rugby league star Brett Hodgson as new defence coach

Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:27
Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold after the Autumn Nations Series

Brett Hodgson has been appointed as England’s new defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the Autumn Nations Series, it has been announced.

Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach.

The former Hull FC coach will shadow Seibold in the coming weeks after linking up with the England staff at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

England are preparing for Saturday’s game against Japan at Twickenham after being stunned by Argentina in their autumn opener on Sunday.

“I’ve known Brett for a few years now,” England head coach Eddie Jones said in a statement.

“He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

“He will continue the good work that Anthony has done since he joined us. We’re disappointed to lose Anthony but pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.”

Hodgson said he was excited to join England ahead of the World Cup in France next year.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players,” Hodgson said. “There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”

After the Japan game, England host New Zealand and world champions South Africa at Twickenham.

