Jamison Gibson-Park admits Leinster’s European exit tempered Lions call-up joy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamison Gibson-Park admits the cruel timing of Caelan Doris’ long-term injury combined with Leinster’s shock European exit tempered the joy of his British and Irish Lions call-up.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park is among 12 Leinster players selected by Lions head coach Andy Farrell for this summer’s series against Australia.

Provincial team-mate Doris would have increased that figure to 13 and was a leading contender to captain the side but faces four to six months on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Ireland skipper sustained the issue during Leinster’s agonising 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton on May 3 – just five days before the Lions squad was announced.

“It was bizarre, to tell you the truth, it was an emotional rollercoaster,” Gibson-Park said of the days surrounding Lions selection.

“There’s plenty going on, Caelan probably being the biggest one. It was unbelievably tough on him.

“He’s been such a great player for club and country. He’s had an unbelievable run with injuries and it’s just the cruelty of the game sometimes.

“We were sickened for him, but in the same breath there’s something there to celebrate. It was a pretty strange week.”

Back-rower Doris performed post-match media duties following Leinster’s loss to Northampton before the true extent of his injury emerged.

England lock Maro Itoje was subsequently named Lions skipper by head coach Farrell.

“We were hanging on to hope, you never know until you get scans,” Gibson-Park said of Doris.

“We were hanging on to a little bit that it might not have been serious but unfortunately for him it was.

“His performances have been unbelievably consistent for a long time. Unbelievable from a leadership point of view, captain of club and country.

“He’ll certainly be missed in both, he’s a great fella, awesome fella to have around so he’ll be missed.”

Asked about the inquest into the Northampton defeat, Gibson-Park replied: “Fairly bleak as you can imagine. You have to suck it up, take the learnings and move on.”

Farrell’s 38-man Lions squad assembled for the first time on Sunday morning in south-west London.

Warm-up matches for the tour begin on June 20 when Argentina visit Dublin, with the three Tests against the Wallabies scheduled for July 19, 26 and August 2.

New Zealand-born Gibson-Park, who made his Ireland debut in 2020 after qualifying on residency grounds, is the frontrunner to wear the Lions number nine jersey.

Tomos Williams – one of only two Welshman in the squad – and England’s Alex Mitchell are the other options.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in,” said Gibson-Park, who has 43 Ireland caps.

“A couple of unbelievable players, massive parts of the teams they play on.

“It will be awesome to spend some time with them and pick their brains.

“I wasn’t really in the mix last time (the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa). I was a little bit far away.

“Once I started getting a bit more exposure at international level, it became a little bit real. From then on it’s a massive aspiration. It’s a cool thing to be able to say.”