British & Irish Lions to face Argentina in Dublin ahead of Australia tour

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The British & Irish Lions will play a first ever fixture in Ireland with the side set to take on Argentina in Dublin ahead of the 2025 tour of Australia.

The encounter with the Pumas will take place on Friday 20 June 2025, eight days before the Lions’ first fixture Down Under.

The announcement follows a similar fixture before the tour of South Africa in 2021, with the quadrennial tourists beating Japan at Murrayfield.

Argentina, meanwhile, secured a 25-25 draw in a pre-tour fixture in Cardiff in 2005.

“Excitement is building as we continue the countdown to the 2025 Tour to Australia and we are delighted to confirm details of this fixture which is a key part of the overall Tour,” said Ben Calveley, chief executive of the British & Irish Lions.

“The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off.

“British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours. This pre-Tour fixture is one such example of this and builds on the success of the pre-Tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success.”

Andy Farrell, currently coach of Ireland, is highly likely to succeed Warren Gatland as coach of the Lions in 2025.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to take charge of the Lions in 2025 (PA Wire)

The Australian itinerary culminates in the traditional three-Test series, which will be held in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The schedule also includes five warm-up fixtures and a midweek encounter with the Melbourne Rebels between the first and second Tests.

The announcment of the fixture at the Aviva Stadium follows news of a new agreement between the Lions, Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship that will allow all selected players to be available for all pre-tour activities.

The fixture against Japan in 2021 took place on the same day as the Premiership final, leaving players involved at Twickenham unable to feature.

A number of England internationals were absent from the Lions’ Tour opener in 2021 (PA Archive)

The Lions were defeated 2-1 by South Africa in the 2021 series, but were winners on their last visit to Australia in 2013.

“This fixture is set to be an amazing occasion as well as an important part of our preparation ahead of the 2025 Tour, as we bid to claim our first Lions Series win since 2013,” three-time tourist Ieuan Evans, now Lions chair, said.

“It’s hugely exciting for the players selected on the Tour to play a Lions fixture in Aviva Stadium and I’m sure it is something they will all relish.”