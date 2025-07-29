Maro Itoje eager to preserve ‘history and tradition’ of Lions tours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maro Itoje insists long-haul travel must remain a feature of British and Irish Lions tours amid calls for new territories to be added to their list of destinations.

The Lions currently visit Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on rotation, but there has been growing support for rugby-loving France to join them because of the strength of their Test team and club game, as well as the commercial opportunities.

But three days after leading Andy Farrell’s men to a series-clinching victory over the Wallabies, with Saturday’s final Test in Sydney still to play, Itoje revealed his preference is for the Lions’ heritage to be preserved.

“I thought about this at the beginning of the tour. My answer is, with the three nations that the Lions tour, there’s a strong sense of history and tradition,” Itoje said.

“Perhaps the Lions is the last of the traditional organisations in the modern era. Part of me is keen for it to continue to rotate among the three countries it does. But, that being said, you have to stay relatively open-minded.

“As it stands, the three nations it tours is pretty good. Also it wouldn’t feel the same if we took a short-haul flight. It needs a long-haul flight.”

The Lions’ passage through Australia had been something of a procession until they reached Melbourne, where they were pushed to the brink first by the First Nations and Pasifika XV and then the Wallabies.

The 29-26 triumph in the second Test, made possible by overturning an 18-point deficit, will go down as one of the greatest games in their history and has provided validation for the entire 2025 expedition.

Furthermore, with a record crowd for a Lions match in attendance at Melbourne Cricket Ground, it was a reminder of their pulling power, with Itoje insisting the institution described by manager Ieuan Evans as a “glorious anachronism” is here to stay.

“It’s been without a shadow of a doubt one of the highlights of my career,” said Itoje, who was also part of the 2017 and 2021 tours.

“When I am old and grey these occasions and these tours are going to be one of the experiences I look back on with extreme fondness.

“It’s the aspiration of every British and Irish rugby player. I’d be surprised if you can find a British and Irish rugby player who says they don’t want to be a Lion or they don’t want to play for the Lions.

“This is something the players want and the players will continue to want for decades and for as long as rugby is being played. And it’s something world rugby wants.

“It adds an extra bit of spice and intrigue to the Six Nations when it’s Lions year. So I am struggling to see the negatives. It’s a great occasion, it’s a great event and long may it continue.”

If the Lions prevail at Accor Stadium on Saturday, they will become the first team to whitewash the hosts in a Test series since 1927.

“We still have a job to do. We want to be part of something very special,” Itoje said.

“Winning a Lions series is obviously extremely special, but what would be an absolute dream would be to go out there and perform to the level that we think we can perform and win the third game.

“That’s the exciting for us – we want to chase down the performance we have been searching for.”