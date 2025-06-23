Ollie Chessum warns Lions against complacency on Australia tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Chessum has warned his British and Irish Lions team-mates they will have a target on their backs throughout their tour to Australia.

Andy Farrell’s men face Western Force in Perth on Saturday in the first fixture Down Under following their send off against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Argentina celebrated a maiden victory over the Lions in eight attempts after emerging 28-24 winners and Chessum knows all opponents will be eager to claim a special scalp.

“For people playing against the Lions, this is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said the England forward, who is on course to make his debut for the tourists this weekend.

“I’m sure that for the Western Force lads and all the teams we face in the future, to be part of a team that beats the Lions would be massive.

“We expect that from everyone we face, but we also expect to put the best of ourselves out there.

“If I get the opportunity, I’m like everyone in the camp – chomping at the bit to put on the shirt and play for the Lions.”

Enemies have become friends in Perth as Chessum revealed he has been rooming with Joe McCarthy, the Ireland second row he has battled since they were teenagers.

“I’m with big Joe, so it’s two young locks have been paired together. They’re big beds and there’s a nice bit of space in the room,” Chessum said.

“It’s a bit surreal. We played against each other when I was with England county schoolboys, so not even the academy pathway. Joe was playing for the Irish equivalent.

“We played against each other at Donnybrook, which we drove past when we had our stint together in Dublin last week.

“To be rooming together on a Lions tour six or seven years after we were playing against each other at Donnybrook is cool.”