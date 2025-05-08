Owen Farrell left out of British and Irish Lions squad as Maro Itoje named captain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell has been left out the British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia, with former England teammate Maro Itoje named captain of the travelling party.

Farrell misses out on selection for a fourth tour after being excluded from a 38-player group by Lions head coach Andy Farrell, his father.

The 33-year-old has not played international rugby since the 2023 World Cup, taking a break from England duty last year before agreeing a move to Racing 92 in France and thus making himself ineligible.

And after a season plagued by injuries in which his Paris club have struggled, Farrell has failed to earn inclusion as one of three fly halves with Scotland’s Finn Russell and fellow Englishmen Fin and Marcus Smith preferred.

Itoje, meanwhile, emerged as the outstanding candidate to lead the squad after an excellent first Six Nations as England skipper. He follows Bernard Gadney (1936), Bill Beaumont (1980) and Martin Johnson (1997 and 2001) as Englishmen to captain a Lions tour, and will become the first Black man to do so.

The 30-year-old carried cuddly toy “Bil”, the British and Irish Lions mascot, as the youngest player on tour in New Zealand in 2017, and was named player of the series in South Africa in 2021.

open image in gallery Maro Itoje will lead the Lions in Australia after an excellent first Six Nations as England captain ( Â©INPHO/Billy Stickland )

Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris, a rival for the captaincy, misses out on the squad after undergoing shoulder surgery. English young gun Henry Pollock is, however, included.

open image in gallery Henry Pollock (centre) has forced his way into the Lions squad ( PA Wire )

Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Ben Earl and Josh van der Flier are also included in the back row, while Jac Morgan is one of just two Welsh players selected along with scrum half Tomos Williams.

Ellis Genge, Andrew Porter and Pierre Schoeman are the looseheads, with Will Stuart, Tadhg Furlong and Zander Fagerson making up the tighthead room. Former England captain Jamie George is a surprise omission at hooker, with compatriot Luke Cowan-Dickie preferred alongside Irish pair Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher.

open image in gallery Jamie George misses out on the squad ( PA Wire )

Tadhg Beirne, Scott Cummings, Ollie Chessum, Joe McCarthy and James Ryan join Itoje in a packed engine room, with Alex Mitchell and Williams joining presumed starting nine Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum half.

At centre, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose and Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones could strike up partnerships forged for Ireland and Scotland respectively.

Veteran Elliot Daly earns a third tour in the back three, where Blair Kinghorn is also selected despite his likely involvement in the Top 14 play-offs when the tour begins. Tommy Freeman, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Duhan van der Merwe complete the group.

Among the other high-profile potential inclusions left out are Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw, Toulouse and England back row Jack Willis and former England captain Courtney Lawes, now with Brive. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and George Martin miss out with the pair currently sidelined by injury.

The Lions begin their 10-match itinerary with a meeting with Argentina in Dublin on 20 June, before playing their first match on tour in Perth eight days later.

The three-Test series begins in Brisbane on Saturday 19 July, with the series continuing in Melbourne and concluding in Sydney over the next two Saturdays.

The Wallabies were beaten 2-1 by the quadrennial tourists on their last visit to Australia in 2013. The Lions lost 2-1 to South Africa four years ago in a series played in front of no fans due to Covid restrictions.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS SQUAD TO TOUR AUSTRALIA

Forwards:

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England)

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (captain)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

BACKS

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England)

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)