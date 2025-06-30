Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell concedes it is “shocking” to lose Tomos Williams for the tour of Australia after a significant hamstring injury.

Williams was one of just two Wales players for the tour and is now set to return to the UK on Monday after sustaining a blow in the second of his two impressive tries in the big win over Western Force on Saturday.

And the injury is set to sideline Williams for the “medium to long term,” with Ben White called up as his replacement.

The Scotland international will come over from New Zealand on Monday, with compatriot Blair Kinghorn also joining the group after featuring for Toulouse to win the Top 14 final.

For Williams, it is a case of what might have been, as the reigning Gallagher Premiership player of the year had been outstanding in his two appearances on tour, placing him firmly in contention for a Test place against the Wallabies.

open image in gallery Tomos Williams of the British & Irish Lions is attended to by a trainer ( AP )

“It’s shocking news for us all. We’re not just going to miss an outstanding player – he played unbelievably well and it was some try that he was actually injured by,” Farrell said.

“We’re also going to miss the bloke. We have only been together for a few weeks now but his character is everything you want to have in your group on a Lions tour. He’s very popular and that makes it a little bit tougher.

“Ben will be devastated for Tomos, like we all are. But at the same time, he’s super excited.

“He obviously had ambition to get into the squad – as did many others who didn’t get selected – so now he gets his chance.”

Williams’ withdrawal is partially offset by Jamison Gibson-Park’s recovery from the glute issue that enables him to make his Lions debut against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Scotland’s Ben White reacts after scoring a try during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gibson-Park forms a half-back partnership with Finn Russell – a playmaking axis that was the pre-tour favourite to start against the Wallabies.

Full-back Hugo Keenan and replacement lock James Ryan will also make their first appearances for the tourists after recovering from their respective calf and quad injuries.

Lions captain Maro Itoje returns to the second row after being stood down for the 54-7 victory over the Force, forming an engine-room partnership with Ollie Chessum.

open image in gallery Ireland’s Hugo Keenan during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Domenico Cippitelli/PA)

The Reds match begins a hectic spell of four games in 11 days leading into the first Test against the Wallabies, also in Brisbane, on July 19.

“Here we go now. This is proper touring. Games are coming thick and fast, so this is the exciting part of the tour for us,” Farrell said.

“We’ve been outlining to the lads what the weeks are going to look like – not much training, actually, just out there on the field and plenty of mental preparation.

“But if you ask any player, what would they rather do? Be involved in big games, playing for the Lions, or training every day? I know which I’d rather do.

“We see it as a great opportunity for ourselves to be fast-tracking our ambition, our potential as a team.”