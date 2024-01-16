Jump to content

British and Irish Lions announce historic first-ever women’s tour

The Lions will travel to New Zealand in 2027 for three Test matches against the current world champions

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 16 January 2024 10:10
A historic British and Irish LIons women's tour will take place in 2027

A historic British and Irish LIons women’s tour will take place in 2027

(British and Irish Lions)

The British and Irish Lions will send a women’s team to New Zealand for a historic three-Test series in September 2027.

The inaugural women’s Lions tour will feature three clashes against the current world champions.

A Lions statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the tour will not overlap with that year’s men’s World Cup and will include warm-up fixtures, but said the full schedule had not yet been finalised.

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand, in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle.

“We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural tour.”

Meanwhile, Mark Robinson, New Zealand Rugby CEO said: “When the opportunity arose to be part of history and have the honour of hosting the inaugural British and Irish Lions Women’s tour, we knew we wanted to be part of it.

“Women’s rugby is growing at pace in New Zealand and following the success of the Rugby World Cup in 2022, we know the excitement world-class competition can generate.

“There will be anticipation around the country about the prospect of hosting the Lions and we look forward to announcing venues and match schedules in the future. The Lions and New Zealand have a long and storied history in the men’s game, and we cannot wait to help write a new chapter in the rivalry – this time between the Lions Women and the Black Ferns.”

