All Blacks’ Brodie Retallick out of Wales and Scotland games after red card

The second rower was sent off for dangerous play in New Zealand’s 38-31 win over the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo on Saturday

Sports Staff
Tuesday 01 November 2022 13:21
The second rower was sent off for dangerous play against Japan

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick has been banned for two matches following his red card against Japan, ruling him out of upcoming games against Wales and Scotland.

The 31-year-old will miss the All Blacks’ games in Cardiff and Edinburgh over the next two weekends but should be available to face England at Twickenham on 19 November.

The second rower was sent off for dangerous play in New Zealand’s 38-31 win over the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo on Saturday after he charged into a ruck and his shoulder made contact with the back of an opponent’s head.

An independent judicial committee upheld the red card, and Retallick accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but did not accept that the offence was worthy of a dismissal.

Taking into account his disciplinary record, the ban was reduced from six to three matches.

However, subject to the successful completion of a Coaching Intervention Programme, this will be reduced further to a two-game suspension, meaning Retallick should be free to play against England.

