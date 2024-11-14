Caelan Doris urges Ireland to relish ‘pressure’ against Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Captain Caelan Doris wants Ireland to bring an extra edge against Argentina following the frustration of their disheartening defeat to New Zealand.

The number eight admits Andy Farrell’s starting XV have “pressure to perform” after 14 of the players who began the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks were retained.

Robbie Henshaw has replaced Bundee Aki at inside centre, while uncapped Leinster pair Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast have been included on a rejigged bench showing four changes.

“We’re getting a second chance and there’s competition,” said Doris ahead of Friday’s match.

“There are a lot of people who want to wear the jersey so there’s a bit of pressure to perform there but excitement as well, an opportunity too, so that’s the underlying thing.

“I hope that comes out in edge on the pitch and in physicality and in more intent, which I think we lacked at times last Friday.

“I hope it comes out in the right way tomorrow.”

Disjointed Ireland struggled to find their rhythm in front of a subdued Dublin crowd last Friday as they slipped to a first home defeat in more than three years.

Doris accepts the hosts, who also take on Fiji and Australia this month, have significant room for improvement, individually and collectively.

“Off the back of a loss like that, there’s obviously a lot of frustration and disappointment,” he said.

“There was also a feeling that there’s more in us, in terms of intent and making it happen a little bit as individuals.

“I definitely felt that myself; there’s more in me and I was a little bit disappointed with the lack of impact in the game and not as many involvements as I would have liked and I know a few guys who were like that.

“The mood is good now, there’s a lot of excitement about tomorrow.”

Another capacity crowd is expected at the Aviva Stadium for the visit of Los Pumas.

Doris hopes an improved showing against dangerous opponents who have already beaten France, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in 2024 can inspire spectators to generate more noise.

“We’ve had some unbelievable atmospheres with the fans and they make such a difference for us,” he said.

“The nature of the game on Friday, quite stop start, a lot of scrums, and maybe us chasing a little bit probably wasn’t conducive to the best atmosphere, so through our actions, through how we play we can involve them more.

“It’s a two-way thing definitely but they do make such a difference when we hear them and when the volume is there, as it has been plenty of times over the last number of years.

“We know that Argentina are a proper team and a proper test and they’ve shown that with some of their wins over the year.”